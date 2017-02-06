Latest News
  • Queen Elizabeth marks 65 years on British throne

A 41-gun royal salute will take place in central London to mark the occasion.

By: Reuters | London | Published:February 6, 2017 6:58 am
This photo by English photographer David Bailey of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, taken for the GREAT campaign in 2014, and is now reissued Monday Feb. 6, 2017, by Buckingham Palace to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking the 65th anniversary of the monarch's accession to the throne. In the photo, the Queen is wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery originally given to her by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947. (David Bailey via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT - NO USE AFTER TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7, 2017. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. David Bailey via AP

Queen Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning living monarch, celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, commemorating 65 years since she took the British throne. A 41-gun royal salute will take place in central London to mark the occasion. The queen’s office released a 2014 portrait showing her wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery she received from King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.

The Queen, 90, has cut back on international tours but still regularly performs official duties around Britain. In December she said she would reduce the number of her patronages, passing on her role at dozens of charities, academic institutions and sporting groups to other members of the royal family.

She will spend the day at her residence in Sandringham, eastern England, as is usual, her office said.

