Queen Elizabeth II turns 92, to attend star-studded concert

Saturday, April 21, 2018
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates two birthdays every year: Her actual birthday on April 21, which she usually marks privately with her family, and her "official birthday" in the summer.

By: AP | London | Published: April 21, 2018 5:04:08 pm
Queen Elizabeth II 92nd birthday Special gun salutes are also being staged midday on Saturday in central London to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday. (Source: Reuters)
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London. Sting, Tom Jones, Craig David and Kylie Minogue are among singers performing at the celebration at Royal Albert Hall, billed as the “Queen’s Birthday Party.” Prince Harry is expected to speak at Saturday evening’s event, in his new role as president of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Special gun salutes are also being staged midday on Saturday in central London to mark the occasion. The queen celebrates two birthdays every year: Her actual birthday on April 21, which she usually marks privately with her family, and her “official birthday” in the summer. That usually falls on the second Saturday in June, when she joins the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London.

