Quake of 4.6 magnitude strikes central Greece; no damage reported

A strong earthquake today struck central Greece and was felt in the capital Athens, some 80 km

to the southeast.

According to a preliminary estimation by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at

6:02 am at a depth of 5 km on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area.

No damage has been reported so far. Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in Greece.

