Qatar’s Advisory council backs permanent residency law for foreigners

The draft law, on the other hand, would allow the permanent residents to acquire free state education, healthcare and right to own property. The draft law, on the other hand, would allow the permanent residents to acquire free state education, healthcare and right to own property.

Qatar has taken a step forward granting permanent residency to foreigners, including children of Qatari women married to non-Qataris, after its senior legislative body approved a draft law on Monday which, was first announced following the ongoing Gulf crisis.

The draft law would allow permanent residency to expatriates who provide valuable services to Qatar as well.

The draft law was first announced after four Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia had imposed sanctions on Qatar over allegations of supporting terrorism which, it denies.

The current work-related law in Qatar requires foreign workers to receive their employers’ consent in order to change jobs or leave the country.

The draft law, on the other hand, would allow the permanent residents to acquire free state education, healthcare and right to own property.

The current population of 2.71 million is made up of almost 90 per cent non-nationals and 315,000 Qatari nationals. Qatar relies massively on foreign labour.

The Qatar cabinet and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani would now consider the residency proposal before it becomes the law.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd