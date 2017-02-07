Qatar Airways expects Trump’s travel ban to be relaxed

US President Donald Trump’s travel ban has affected travellers from Gulf countries. (File Photo) US President Donald Trump’s travel ban has affected travellers from Gulf countries. (File Photo)

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker on Tuesday says he expects U.S. President Donald Trump to eventually relax the travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries. The travel ban, Trump’s most controversial act since taking office last month, was temporarily halted on Friday following a ruling by a U.S. judge, but it affected some of the airline’s passengers.

Al Baker said he expected Trump’s business talent would prevail when it came to trade between the U.S. and Gulf countries. “I think we still need to give him some time to see how it is to run a superpower country,” Al Baker told the media in New Zealand. He was speaking after the airline launched one of the world’s longest flights from Doha to Auckland. “I’m sure he will realise in the long run that the Gulf countries are contributing hugely to the economy of the United States.”

Al Baker has previously appeared at events with Trump, and last year described him as “a friend” to CNN. “President Trump is trying to protect the interests of his country the same way I am trying to protect the interests of my country and my airline,” he said on Tuesday.

On January 27, Trump suspended the entry of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and all refugees. The ban caught the airline industry off guard, with some carriers forced to re-roster flight crews.