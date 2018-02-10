UN chief briefly meets North Korea leader at Pyeongchang Olympics 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement to the press ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP photo) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement to the press ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a brief exchange with Kim Yong Nam, the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, a UN spokesman said on Friday.

The Secretary-General had a brief exchange with Kim on the sidelines of the opening of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesman, told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, reports Xinhua.

The UN chief reiterated “his expectation and hope that all parties will use dialogue to achieve the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Haq said.

However, Haq did not give more details of the exchange.

