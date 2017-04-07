Putin to meet with security council after US missile strikes on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Reuters/ File Photo) Russian President Vladimir Putin (Reuters/ File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of his security council later on Friday to discuss the U.S missile strikes on Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russia has suspended its Syria air safety agreement with the United States following the missile strikes

Moscow considers the US strike on Syrian airbase early today as “aggression against a sovereign state,” which will further harm US-Russia ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“President Putin considers American strikes on Syria as an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international norms, and under an invented pretext,” Pesko was reported as saying by Russian agencies

Peskov said Russia would keep technical and military channels of communication open with Washington, but would not exchange any information through them

“In light of the missile strikes, risks (of collisions between Russian and U.S. aircraft) are significantly higher,” the spokesman told reporters

The strikes were carried out in interests of Islamic State and other radical groups operating in Syria, Peskov added

