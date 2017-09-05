Only in Express
  • Putin, in telegram to Syria’s Bashar Al Assad, hails ‘strategic’ Deir al-Zor victory

Putin, in telegram to Syria’s Bashar Al Assad, hails ‘strategic’ Deir al-Zor victory

Russian air strikes that struck Islamic State targets in the city on Tuesday helped Syrian government troops in the area swiftly advance, he said, citing a Russian Defence Ministry report to Putin.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published:September 5, 2017 9:03 pm
Syria war, Syria conflict, Syria uprising, Syria war impact, Syria global impact, Syria world impact, Islamic State, EU Migrant crisis, Middle East news, World news Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Putin had hailed the breakthrough as “a strategic victory” over Islamic State militants. (File Photo: AP)
Related News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, hailing the breaking of the siege of Deir al-Zor by Syrian government troops, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Putin had hailed the breakthrough as “a strategic victory” over Islamic State militants. Street-to-street fighting was now underway in Deir al-Zor, Peskov said.

Russian air strikes that struck Islamic State targets in the city on Tuesday helped Syrian government troops in the area swiftly advance, he said, citing a Russian Defence Ministry report to Putin.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 05: Latest News