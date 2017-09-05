Putin, in telegram to Syria’s Bashar Al Assad, hails ‘strategic’ Deir al-Zor victory

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Putin had hailed the breakthrough as “a strategic victory” over Islamic State militants. (File Photo: AP) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Putin had hailed the breakthrough as “a strategic victory” over Islamic State militants. (File Photo: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, hailing the breaking of the siege of Deir al-Zor by Syrian government troops, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Putin had hailed the breakthrough as “a strategic victory” over Islamic State militants. Street-to-street fighting was now underway in Deir al-Zor, Peskov said.

Russian air strikes that struck Islamic State targets in the city on Tuesday helped Syrian government troops in the area swiftly advance, he said, citing a Russian Defence Ministry report to Putin.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App