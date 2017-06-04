Vladimir Putin condemns ‘cruelty and cynicism’ of London attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP Photo) Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin today condemned the “cruelty and cynicism” of the London attack and called for greater joint efforts in the fight against terror, the Kremlin said.

“Putin expresses his profound condolences for the British people and condemns the terrorist attack carried out hours ago in London,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

“This crime shocks with its cruelty and cynicism,” the Russian leader was quoted as saying later in a telegram to British Prime Minister Theresa May. “The Russian president expressed his certainty that the common response to what has happened should be an increase in combined efforts in the fight against the forces of terror around the world,” the Kremlin said.

Seven people were killed and nearly 50 injured in a terror attack in the British capital when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree. The trio were shot dead by police at the scene.

