Top Stories
  • Pushpa Kamal Dahal loses aide at meet to condole son’s death

Pushpa Kamal Dahal loses aide at meet to condole son’s death

Dahal, who had been maintaining a brave front over the loss of his son and political aide, broke down uncontrollably as Pakhrin breathed his last.

Written by Yubaraj Ghimire | Kathmandu | Published: November 22, 2017 9:36 am
Former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal (AP/PTI Photo)
Related News

A condolence cum election meeting organised by the Maoist Party, mainly to cheer up its leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal who lost his only son Prakash Dahal three days ago, turned into a bigger tragedy as the main organiser of the event and the country’s most popular “revolutionary poet” Khusiram Pakhrin, suffered a massive heart attack and died on the spot.

The incident took place in Chitwan, at least 150 km from Kathmandu.

Pakhrin, head of the party’s cultural wing during the decade-long insurgency led by the Maoists from 1996, collapsed on the stage while singing and romanticising Dahal’s role as the leader during the “revolution”.

Dahal, who had been maintaining a brave front over the loss of his son and political aide, broke down uncontrollably as Pakhrin breathed his last.

Dahal is a candidate for the parliamentary elections from one of the three constituencies in Chitwan, his as well as Pakhrin’s home town.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 22: Latest News