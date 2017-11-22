Pushpa Kamal Dahal loses aide at meet to condole son’s death

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal (AP/PTI Photo) Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal (AP/PTI Photo)

A condolence cum election meeting organised by the Maoist Party, mainly to cheer up its leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal who lost his only son Prakash Dahal three days ago, turned into a bigger tragedy as the main organiser of the event and the country’s most popular “revolutionary poet” Khusiram Pakhrin, suffered a massive heart attack and died on the spot.

The incident took place in Chitwan, at least 150 km from Kathmandu.

Pakhrin, head of the party’s cultural wing during the decade-long insurgency led by the Maoists from 1996, collapsed on the stage while singing and romanticising Dahal’s role as the leader during the “revolution”.

Dahal, who had been maintaining a brave front over the loss of his son and political aide, broke down uncontrollably as Pakhrin breathed his last.

Dahal is a candidate for the parliamentary elections from one of the three constituencies in Chitwan, his as well as Pakhrin’s home town.

