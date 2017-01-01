PTI chief Imran Khan rules out political alliance with ‘corrupt’ parties

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. (File photo. Source: PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. (File photo. Source: PTI)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said he will not forge an alliance with any corrupt political party in the upcoming general election. He made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Daily Times reports. Khan added that his party would be on the streets before the next general election and “will not allow Nawaz Sharif to conduct a 2013-like elections”.

He said that the PTI was busy handling cases related to election rigging in 2014 and Panama Papers in 2016, and hoped that 2017 would not be wasted in Panama Papers, as “it will be wrapped up in January positively”.

“I have kept a close eye on all the candidates and those who will contest the next election will be decided by me,” he added.

The PTI head said that politics of the Muttahida Quami Movement had isolated Karachi from the rest of the country in the political arena and that his party wanted to restore the city’s previous status of the epicentre of the country’s politics.