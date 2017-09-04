Protests in Salt Lake after video of nurse’s arrest

In this July 26, 2017, frame grab from video taken from a police body camera and provided by attorney Karra Porter, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department/Courtesy of Karra Porter via AP) In this July 26, 2017, frame grab from video taken from a police body camera and provided by attorney Karra Porter, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department/Courtesy of Karra Porter via AP)

The Salt Lake City Police Department has endured growing wave of public criticism after body camera footage was released showing one of its officers arrest a nurse when she refused to allow officers to draw a patient’s blood.

The criticism continued on Saturday night, as about 100 protesters shouted outside in the courtyard of the police department. The protesters asked for the firing of Detective Jeff Payne who was shown on the video arresting University Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels on July 26.

Those who gathered at a ‘Utah Against Police Brutality’ rally also called for more transparency from government officials. Protesters chanted, ‘Acts of police brutality, not in our community,’ and called for justice for Wubbels as they held signs declaring, ‘Hands off our nurses’ and ‘Fire Detective Payne.’

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App