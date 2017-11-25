Top Stories
  • Protest on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue targets police conduct

Protest on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue targets police conduct

The demonstrators held a brief march Friday along the busy retail street and rallied outside Water Tower Place, chanting a demand for justice for Laquan McDonald, a black 17-year-old who was shot 16 times by a white Chicago police officer in 2014.

By: AP | Chicago | Published: November 25, 2017 9:10 am
chicago protest, chicago protest boycott black black friday, chicago protest racial, chicago protest black man beaten police officer, indian express news Chicago police officers keep protesters off Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Community activists and labor leaders held a demonstration on Black Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Related News

Activists gathered on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue for a third consecutive year to protest against police misconduct and demand civilian oversight.

The demonstrators held a brief march Friday along the busy retail street and rallied outside Water Tower Place, chanting a demand for justice for Laquan McDonald, a black 17-year-old who was shot 16 times by a white Chicago police officer in 2014. The officer, Jason Van Dyke, is charged with first-degree murder and awaits trial.

chicago protest, chicago protest boycott black black friday, chicago protest racial, chicago protest black man beaten police officer, indian express news Dorothy Holmes speaks to protesters in Chicago downtown, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Community activists and labor leaders held a demonstration billed as a “march for justice” on Black Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Alderman Carlos Rosa, one of the protesters, said the city of Chicago is spending $95 million for a new shooting range for law enforcement, but can’t implement measures that increase oversight of police.

The demonstrators waved signs targeting police, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and President Donald Trump.

Friday’s demonstration attracted about 100 people, far fewer than the hundreds that turned out in previous years.

chicago protest, chicago protest boycott black black friday, chicago protest racial, chicago protest black man beaten police officer, indian express news A protester holds a sign in Chicago, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, during a demonstration billed as a “march for justice” on Black Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 25: Latest News