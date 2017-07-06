Prosecution on MH17 to bring justice: Malaysia

The decision was jointly made by the governments of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Ukraine and the Netherlands. (Representational image. Pixabay) The decision was jointly made by the governments of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Ukraine and the Netherlands. (Representational image. Pixabay)

The attempt to launch legal proceedings by relevant governments with regards to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 can help establish truth and seek justice, Malaysia’s Transport Minister said on Wednesday. Liow Tiong Lai made the remarks after it was reported that those responsible for shooting down MH17 nearly three years ago in eastern Ukraine may face prosecution in the Netherlands, where the majority of the 283 passengers on board the flight were coming from, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision was jointly made by the governments of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Ukraine and the Netherlands.

“We are also pleased to note that the Dutch Public Prosecution Service will make the necessary decisions concerning prosecution at the appropriate time given the criminal investigation is still ongoing,” Liow was quoted as saying.

The minister noted that cooperation between the investigative authorities will also continue in the prosecution phase.

“With this milestone, Malaysia is ever more resolute to seek justice,” he said.

In the tragic accident on July 17, 2014, all 298 on board the plane lost their lives that was en-route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.

The Dutch authorities concluded in a investigative report in 2015 that the passenger jet, a Boeing 777, was shot down by a Russian-made ground-to-air rocket.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App