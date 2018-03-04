Prominent Bangladeshi writer, teacher stabbed during lecture

Police say an unidentified young man stabbed a prominent teacher, writer and promoter of secular values at a university in a northeastern city in Bangladesh. Local police official Shafiqul Islam says the attacker stood behind Zafar Iqbal and started stabbing him in the head during a seminar Saturday in a public university campus in Sylhet.

Iqbal was flown to a military hospital in Dhaka. Doctors say he will survive despite massive bleeding. The attacker was caught by Iqbal’s colleagues, students and police at the scene. The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

Iqbal has been threatened by radical Islamists in the past. He is popular among young people for his public speeches and books that promote logic and secular values.

