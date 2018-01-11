Produce Chief Justice’s age, academic papers, says Nepal SC as charges fly

Supreme Court of Nepal. Supreme Court of Nepal.

In an unprecedented move, Nepal’s Supreme Court Wednesday ordered that documents on the academic qualification and date of birth of Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli be produced before it for scrutiny.

Judges were divided on whether the Chief Justice should attend office from Thursday till the inquiry is over.

A bench comprising Justices Purushottam Bhandari and Bam Kumar Shrestha called for Chief Justice Parajuli’s documents while ordering the immediate release of anti-corruption activist Dr Govinda KC, an orthopaedic surgeon, who had levelled serious charges against Chief Justice Parajuli, including alleged forgery of age and academic qualification certificates.

Dr KC was in police custody for two days following the Supreme Court’s decision to charge him with contempt of court. His supporters took to the streets and social media, demanding his release and the resignation of Parajuli who had taken charge as Chief Justice last July. On Monday, Dr KC had gone on an indefinite fast after a bench headed by Chief Justice Parajuli reinstated Dr Sashi Sharma as Dean of the Institute of Medicine, four years after he was removed following a movement led by Dr KC who had alleged irregularities in his appointment. Following his release Wednesday, Dr KC said he would decide his future course of action after consulting his supporters.

