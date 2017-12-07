Pro-Iran Iraqi militia says Jerusalem decision could make US troops a target

Top Stories
"Trump's stupid decision ... will be the big spark for removing this entity (Israel) from the body of the Islamic nation, and a legitimate reason to target American forces," the group's leader Akram al-Kaabi said in a statement.

By: Reuters | Baghdad | Published: December 7, 2017 1:41 pm
A prominent Iraqi militia backed by Iran, Harakat Hezbollah al- Nujaba, said on Thursday US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital could become a “legitimate reason” to attack US forces in Iraq. “Trump’s stupid decision … will be the big spark for removing this entity (Israel) from the body of the Islamic nation, and a legitimate reason to target American forces,” the group’s leader Akram al-Kaabi said in a statement.

