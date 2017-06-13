Princess Diana tapes unearth details of her suicide attempt soon after marriage

Andrew Morton tapes revealed that the Princess recorded herself describing disturbing past. Andrew Morton tapes revealed that the Princess recorded herself describing disturbing past.

The fairytale wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles started getting bitter soon after their marriage, leaving her depressed to make a suicide attempt, revealed a secret tape of the princess as reported by Daily Mail.

According to Daily Mail, when Prince Charles rekindled his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles in 1991, Princess Diana, being devastated by this, recorded her side of story and left it for author Andrew Morton via an intermediary. In 1992, Andrew wrote a book titled ‘Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words’ revealing the details of palace intrigue, vicious royal infightings. Now it is being it is being republished with transcripts of those tapes.



One of the transcripts, as quoted by Daily Mail, reads: “We got married on Wednesday. On Monday (July 27, 1981), we had gone to St Paul’s for our last rehearsal, and that’s when the camera lights were on full and I got a sense of what the day was going to be. And I sobbed my eyes out. I absolutely collapsed and it was because of all sorts of things. The Camilla thing rearing its head the whole way through our engagement. I was desperately trying to be mature about the situation, but I didn’t have the foundations to do it, and I couldn’t talk to anyone about it.”

She also mentioned how while walking down the aisle she spotted Camila and got filled with anxieties in the hubbub of the royal marriage ceremony.

She revealed in the tapes that she had suffered “appalling dreams”. “At night, I dreamt of Camilla the whole time. I was obsessed by Camilla totally. I didn’t trust (Charles) – thought every five minutes he was ringing her up, asking how to handle his marriage.” “I was so depressed, and I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades,” said Diana as reported by PTI.

Diana was always in the spotlight since her marriage with Prince Charles till the accident that took her life. The role of media in the death of Princess Diana has been a huge point of discussion highlighting the media ethics and the paparazzi culture.

