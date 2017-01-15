Prince William plans full-time career as royal

Britain’s Prince William (File photo. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool) Britain’s Prince William (File photo. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool)

Britain’s Prince William is getting ready to quit his part-time job as an air ambulance rescue pilot to become a full-time royal. The second-in-line to Britain’s throne will leave his job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer, according to The Sunday Times.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

The 34-year-old Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will also make Kensington Palace in London their permanent base from later this year when their son Prince George starts school.

Their daughter, Princess Charlotte, is also expected to attend a London nursery.

The move follows months of discussion within the royal family, who are said to have been “very supportive” of William’s decision.

A royal source told the newspaper there had been “no pressure from above” to increase William’s workload but “he knew there would come a point where this would be his life for ever more. He has always been a lot less reluctant than people think to take on more work and this phase of his life.”

William had recently rejected suggestions he was a reluctant Royal, insisting he took his responsibilities “very seriously”.

He said: “If you’re not careful, duty can weigh you down a awful lot at an early age.”