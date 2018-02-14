  • Associate Sponsor
Prince Henrik of Denmark dies at age 83: palace statement

The 83-year-old French-born prince was diagnosed with a benign tumour two weeks ago. He had been hospitalised following an illness that began during a private trip to Egypt.

By: Reuters | Denmark | Updated: February 14, 2018 10:38 am
Prince Henrik of Denmark dies at age 83: palace statement Denmark's Prince Henrik (right) in Palo Alto, California. (Source: AP/file photo)
Denmark’s Prince Henrik, the husband of Queen Margrethe, died on Tuesday night at the age of 83 at Fredensborg Castle, the Royal House said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died peacefully in his sleep …,” the statement said. “Her Majesty the Queen and the two sons were at his side.”
The 83-year-old French-born prince was diagnosed with a benign tumour two weeks ago. He had been hospitalised following an illness that began during a private trip to Egypt.

Shortly before his death, he was transferred from a Copenhagen hospital back to the castle, north of the city, where he had wanted to spend “his final time”.

