  • President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and security adviser Michael Flynn met Russian ambassador in December

The White House did not confirm Jared Kushner's contact with the Russian ambassador until Thursday.

By: AP | Washington | Published:March 3, 2017 5:52 am
US President Donald Trump; above. The Trump team's public accounting of Flynn's conversations with the ambassador have changed multiple times.

A White House official says President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and the man who would become national security adviser, Michael Flynn, met with Russia’s ambassador to the US in December. The official calls the sit-down at New York’s Trump Tower a “brief courtesy meeting.”
Flynn was fired last month because he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The Trump team’s public accounting of Flynn’s conversations with the ambassador have changed multiple times. The White House did not confirm the in-person meeting or Kushner’s contact with the ambassador until Thursday.

The official isn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insists on anonymity.

