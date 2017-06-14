Latest News
  • President Trump has ‘no intention’ of firing special counsel Robert Mueller, says White House

President Trump has ‘no intention’ of firing special counsel Robert Mueller, says White House

Christopher Ruddy, a Trump friend and chief executive of Newsmax Media, told PBS' "NewsHour" program on Monday that Trump was considering firing Mueller.

By: Reuters | Aboard Air Force One | Published:June 14, 2017 7:53 am
Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia investigations, Russia and Trump campaign investigation news, Latest news, World news, Latest news President Trump and Robert Muller. (Source: Reuters)

President Donald Trump has the right to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and possible ties to the Trump campaign, but has no plans to do so, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

Christopher Ruddy, a Trump friend and chief executive of Newsmax Media, told PBS’ “NewsHour” program on Monday that Trump was considering firing Mueller.

“While the president has the right to, he has no intention to do so,” Sanders said when asked whether Trump was considering the move. She spoke to reporters as Trump returned to Washington from an event in Wisconsin.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 14: Latest News