President Trump, British PM Theresa May to give joint press conference tomorrow

President Trump would take questions from reporters after the pair meet at the White House.

January 27, 2017
Donald Trump will give his first press conference as US president tomorrow, in a joint appearance with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May. White House spokesman Sean Spicer indicated on Thursday that Trump would take questions from reporters after the pair meet at the White House.

Trump’s administration has taken a confrontational approach to the media, while at the same time the new Republican president uses frequent television appearances as a bully pulpit.

His only press conference after winning the election and before taking office was dominated by questions about alleged Russian interference in US politics — and Trump’s gripes with individual reporters.

