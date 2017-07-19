Latest News
  • President Trump asks Oman’s sultan to help counter Iranian activities<

President Trump asks Oman’s sultan to help counter Iranian activities<

The White House said the president spoke by phone with Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said Tuesday. The brief readout says President Trump stressed the need for "close bilateral cooperation."

By: AP | Washington | Published:July 19, 2017 9:46 am
Donald Trump, Oman and Middle east, Middle East and oman, international news, world news, International news, latest news President Donald Trump
Top News

President Donald Trump is asking Oman’s sultan to help counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East. The White House said the president spoke by phone with Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said Tuesday. The brief readout says Trump stressed the need for “close bilateral cooperation.” The leaders also discussed “ways to resolve regional conflicts” and counter Iran’s destabilizing activities.

The unassuming Arab Gulf sultanate has played a key role as a mediator in the Middle East, from hosting secret talks between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s contested nuclear program to seeking a negotiated resolution to the ongoing fighting in Yemen.

In the process, Oman has struggled to keep the peace among the much larger powers that surround it, including archrivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 19: Latest News