Latest News
  • President Trump and PM Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course

President Trump and PM Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course

Donald Trump later posted a photo of him and Shinzo Abe exchanging a high-five and tweeted, "Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States!"

By: AP | Jupiter | Published:February 12, 2017 1:21 am
Donald Trump news, Shizo Abe, Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump, Latest news, US News, World news, International news, Latest news, International news, Latest news, Latest President Trump in white shirt, high fives PM Shinzo Abe on the right. (Source: Twitters/@realDonaldTrump)

President Donald Trump has spent his Saturday morning golfing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he hosts his first foreign leader at his Florida estate. After a rocky diplomatic start that included contentious phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia, the friendly weekend of meetings, dinners and golf suggests the new president is willing to invest time in developing close personal relationships with leaders he feels he can work with.

Watch What Else is Making News

Reporters weren’t able to catch a glimpse of the two men as they played. But Trump later posted a photo of them exchanging a high-five and tweeted, “Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States!”

As their husbands golfed, Melania Trump and Akie Abe toured the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 11: Latest News