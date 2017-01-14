Latest News
  • President Obama urges public to embrace the ‘work of citizenship’

President Obama urges public to embrace the ‘work of citizenship’

The 26-year-old GlenDronach single malt whisky was bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire

By: PTI | London | Published:January 14, 2017 6:20 pm
obama, barack obama, US president Obama, outgoing president obama, obama farewell speech, obama final speech, US democracy, US news, world news, indian express news US President Barack Obama waves after giving a farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, US January 10, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/John Gress)

President Barack Obama is calling on all Americans to “throw ourselves into the work of citizenship,” regardless of party.

Watch what else is in the news

In the final radio and internet address of his presidency, Obama says the country’s success depends on everyone participating — not just at election time, but during the course of one’s lifetime.

Obama said Saturday that every American holds the title of “citizen,” despite their many differences. He adds that “citizen” is a title he’s looking forward to reclaiming after eight years as president.

Obama says being president has been his life’s honor.

He says he learned every day from the ordinary people he had conversations with, and adds they helped make him both a better president and a better man.

 

 

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 14: Latest News