President-elect Donald Trump should have chance to resolve Mideast conflict: Egypt

The Egyptian presidency said it received a call from President-elect Donald Trump as both agreed to give the incoming U.S. administration a chance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By: AP | Cairo | Published:December 23, 2016 2:00 pm
Egypt says its president received a call from President-elect Donald Trump in which they both agreed to give the incoming U.S. administration a chance to try and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The call came hours after Egypt indefinitely postponed a U.N. vote on a Security Council resolution criticizing Israeli settlements following pressure from Israel and Trump, who had called on members to veto it.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency says the two men spoke by phone early Friday and agreed on “the importance of giving a chance for the new American administration to deal in a comprehensive way with the different aspects of the Palestinian issue with the aim of achieving a comprehensive and a final resolution.”

