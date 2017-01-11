Latest News
  • Donald Trump press conference LIVE updates: ‘Will be the greatest job producer God ever created’

Donald Trump press conference LIVE updates: ‘Will be the greatest job producer God ever created’

Trump described unverified dossier on his ties to Russia as "fake news" and "phony stuff" crafted by "sick people".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2017 10:28 pm
donald trump, president elect donald trump, lawsuit trump business, trump business lawsuit, trump business, indian express, world news Donald Trump (File Photo)

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday rubbished as ‘nonsense’ reports released by some media houses that may have been leaked by intel agencies. He said it would be a tremendous blot on their record. He further said, “We talk about the hacking, it is bad and shouldn’t be done, look at what was learnt from the hacking. That Clinton got questions for the debate,” he added. The president-elect also described unverified dossier on his ties to Russia as “fake news” and “phony stuff” crafted by “sick people”.

Trump held his first full news conference Wednesday since winning the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, on Wednesday he denounced unsubstantiated reports that Russia had compromising secret information on him. He tweeted today saying, “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me.” In capital letters, he added: “I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!”

WATCH LIVE VIDEO

 

Here are the LIVE updates

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:29 pm

We are going to have a healthcare that is far better and less expensive, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:26 pm

Obamacare is a complete and total disaster, says Trump

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:26 pm

We need people that are successful, smart, very proud of the cabinet, and very interesting how its going, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:24 pm

Selling Trump group not feasible, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:19 pm

Trump said he could make deals in Russia very easily, he doesn’t want to because that would be a conflict.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:18 pm

Trump says his business empire would be run by 2 sons and they won’t discuss issues with him

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:10 pm

Trump describes unverified dossier on his ties to Russia “fake news” and “phony stuff” crafted by “sick people”

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:09 pm

Trump walks off from stage after answering questions from media.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:08 pm

President-elect Trump spokesman condemns publication of dossier on Trump and Russia as `outrageous and irresponsible’

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:07 pm

As a president, I could run the Trump organisation and run the country, I would do a good job, but I wouldn’t do that, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:07 pm

I have a no conflict of interest provision as president, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:06 pm

Over the weekend I was offered 2 billion dollars to do a deal with a great developer with the middle east, and I turned it down. I did not have to turn it down, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:05 pm

I tweeted out that i have no dealing with Russia, says Trump. I have no loans with Russia. I have very little debt, says Trump. I certify that. I have no guilt.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:03 pm

If Putin likes me, it’s an asset, says Trump

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:03 pm

I hope i do get along with Putin, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:02 pm

“Nonsense” reports released by some media may have been leaked by intel agencies, which would be a tremendous blot on their record: Trump

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:02 pm

President-elect Donald Trump says he picks VA undersecretary David Shulkin to lead Department of Veterans Affairs.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:02 pm

Donald Trump says intelligence agencies may have leaked dossier on his ties to Russia, says it would be `blot’ on their record.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:02 pm

Trump’s promise: More jobs, good news

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:01 pm

We talk about the hacking, it is bad and shouldn’t be done, look at what was learnt from the hacking, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:00 pm

Fake intelligence report a disgrace, says Trump

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 201710:00 pm

We have much hacking going on, we have some of the greatest computer minds anywhere in the world. We are going to put those minds together and form a defence, says Trump

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:59 pm

Fake reports should have never been entered the newspapers. It’s a disgrace, says Trump

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:59 pm

Trump attacks ‘fake intelligence’ report on Russian hacking

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:54 pm

Great spirit going on right now, I will be the greatest job producer god ever created, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:53 pm

I am very much involved with the admirals on the F-35. It is way behind schedule and many millions of dollars behind budget, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:52 pm

We have to get our drug industry coming back, they have been disastrous, says Trump. We have to create new bidding procedures for these drug companies, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:51 pm

Lot of car companies are going to be moving in America, says Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:50 pm

These news conferences are fairly familiar territory, says Donald Trump.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:48 pm

Honoured to serve as vice-president says Mike Pence

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:39 pm

The Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee says he received sensitive information last year and turned it over to the FBI. This was an apparent reference to news that Donald Trump was told by intelligence officials about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him.

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:38 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:38 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:37 pm

Abhimanyu Chakravorty January 11, 20179:37 pm

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 11: Latest News