Donald Trump press conference LIVE updates: ‘Will be the greatest job producer God ever created’

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday rubbished as ‘nonsense’ reports released by some media houses that may have been leaked by intel agencies. He said it would be a tremendous blot on their record. He further said, “We talk about the hacking, it is bad and shouldn’t be done, look at what was learnt from the hacking. That Clinton got questions for the debate,” he added. The president-elect also described unverified dossier on his ties to Russia as “fake news” and “phony stuff” crafted by “sick people”.

Trump held his first full news conference Wednesday since winning the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, on Wednesday he denounced unsubstantiated reports that Russia had compromising secret information on him. He tweeted today saying, “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me.” In capital letters, he added: “I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!”

