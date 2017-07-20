President Donald Trump to pick ex-diplomat, pundit for ambassador to Germany

US President Donald Trump (File) US President Donald Trump (File)

A former diplomat and television commentator is expected to be nominated as the United States’ ambassador to Germany. Richard Grenell is President Donald Trump’s choice for the post, according to a person with knowledge of the expected nomination. That person requested anonymity to discuss a matter before it was announced.

A White House spokeswoman said Wednesday that nothing official was finalized. Grenell was a long-serving spokesman for the United States at the United Nations during former President George W Bush’s administration. He also appears as a foreign affairs commentator on Fox News Channel.

He would be the first openly LGBT ambassador nominee for Trump. The Berlin posting is a high-profile assignment as observers closely scrutinize relations between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

