President Donald Trump to pick ex-diplomat, pundit for ambassador to Germany

Richard Grenell is President Donald Trump's choice for the post, according to a person with knowledge of the expected nomination. That person requested anonymity to discuss a matter before it was announced.

By: AP | Washington | Published:July 20, 2017 10:50 am
A former diplomat and television commentator is expected to be nominated as the United States’ ambassador to Germany. Richard Grenell is President Donald Trump’s choice for the post, according to a person with knowledge of the expected nomination. That person requested anonymity to discuss a matter before it was announced.

A White House spokeswoman said Wednesday that nothing official was finalized. Grenell was a long-serving spokesman for the United States at the United Nations during former President George W Bush’s administration. He also appears as a foreign affairs commentator on Fox News Channel.

He would be the first openly LGBT ambassador nominee for Trump. The Berlin posting is a high-profile assignment as observers closely scrutinize relations between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

