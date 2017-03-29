Latest News
  • US President Donald Trump signs order to dismantle Obama-era climate policies

"My administration is putting an end to the war on coal," Trump said before signing the decree.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: March 29, 2017 12:28 am
Donald Trump, trump executive order, trump climate change order, trump global warming order, trump climate change executive order, obama era climate laws trump, us president, unites states, trump latest news, world news, us news, indian express President Donald Trump and several members of his administration, are unconvinced about ‘climate change’ and had been vocal about their stand even before the US elections took place. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to scrap Obama-era climate change regulations that his administration says are hindering oil drillers and coal miners.

