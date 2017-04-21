President Trump, Italy PM Paolo Gentiloni talk reciprocity, terrorism at White House 

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

United States President Donald Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni held a joint press conference at the White House and talked about varied topics, ranging from terrorism, and reciprocity to the recent Paris shooting. “Italy is key partner in the fight against terrorism,” Trump said, while answering to a poser, adding, he seeks a “reciprocal trade deal with Italy.”

While addressing the possibility of a government shut down, Trump said, “I think we want to keep the government open.” Trump also said the health care bill was “evolving.” “Remember, it took Obamacare 17 months, I’ve really been negotiating this for two months, maybe less than that,” Trump said. “The plan gets better, and better and better. And it’s gotten really, really good.” Answering a question on US’ intention regarding North Korea and its nuclear practice, Trump said North Korea was “a menace right now.”

Trump also asserted he had been talking trade with China. “I actually told him, I said, ‘You’ll make a much better deal on trade if you get rid of this menace or do something about the menace of North Korea. Because that’s what it is, it’s a menace right now,” he said. Trump also condemned the Paris shooting incident in which one policeman was killed and two others wounded.

“Our condolences from our country to the people of France. Again, it’s happening it seems,” Trump said, adding that he saw reports of it when he was first walking in. “It’s a terrible thing … It looks like another terrorist attack. And what can you say? It just never ends. And we have to be strong and we have to be vigilant, and I’ve been saying it for a long time.”

