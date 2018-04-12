Pregnant Pakistani singer shot dead for refusing to stand while singing

Samina Samoon. (source: Dawn) Samina Samoon. (source: Dawn)

A pregnant Pakistani singer was shot dead after she reportedly refused to stand up while singing at a ceremony. The incident took place on Tuesday in Larkana district of Pakistan. According to a news report by Dawn, the accused was drunk and got miffed at the 24-year-old singer Samina Samoon, also known as Samina Sindhu, for sitting down while she performed at the gathering.

The accused, Tarique Ahmed Jatoi repeatedly insisted that she should stand while she sang and when she refused to comply with his request he shot her dead. Samina was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

The singer’s husband revealed that she was six months pregnant and demanded that a case of double murder should be filed against the accused.

Jatoi and two of his accomplices have been arrested.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd