Prayer has been source of guidance, strength, wisdom for US: Donald Trump

Prayer has been a source of guidance, strength and wisdom since the founding of the United States, President Donald Trump said today as he proclaimed May 3 as the National Day of Prayer.

Observing that America has known peace, prosperity, war and depression, Trump said prayer has sustained the country through it all.

“May our nation and our people never forget the love, grace and goodness of our Maker, and may our praise and gratitude never cease. On this National Day of Prayer, let us come together, all according to their faiths, to thank god for his many blessings and ask for his continued guidance and strength,” he said.

In a proclamation, Trump said prayer, by which Americans affirm their dependence on god, has long been fundamental to their pursuit of freedom, peace, unity and prosperity.

“Prayer sustains us and brings us comfort, hope, peace and strength. Therefore, we must cherish our spiritual foundation and uphold our legacy of faith. Prayer has been a source of guidance, strength and wisdom since the founding of our Republic.

“We believe that all men and women are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Trump said. The newly-formed Congress, as one of its first acts, appointed chaplains of the House of Representatives and Senate so that all proceedings would begin with prayer, he said.

As a nation, Trump said, they have continued to seek god in prayer, including in times of conflict and darkness. At the height of the World War II, President Franklin D Roosevelt called for prayer “for the vision to see our way clearly – to see the way that leads to a better life for ourselves and for all our fellow men – and to the achievement of his will to peace on earth”.

“Decades later, following one of the darkest days in our Nation’s history, President George W Bush offered this prayer for our heartbroken country, mourning the precious souls who perished in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. “We ask almighty god to watch over our nation, and grant us patience and resolve in all that is to come. We pray that he will comfort and console those who now walk in sorrow. We thank him for each life we now must mourn, and the promise of a life to come,” he added.

