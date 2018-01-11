Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas observed in US 

Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and Vishava Hindu Diwas being observed in Consulate General of India, Chicago Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and Vishava Hindu Diwas being observed in Consulate General of India, Chicago

The immense contribution of the Indian American community in strengthening India’s partnership with the US was highlighted during Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas celebrations in the Indian Consulate in Chicago this week.

In her key note address, Consul General Neeta Bhushan highlighted the efforts being made by the Indian government to reach out to Indian community settled abroad. She also talked about some of the ongoing flagship programmes of the government aimed at strengthening engagement with the Indian diaspora.

Recipients of Pravasi Bhartiya Samman from Chicago area — Dr Bharat Barai and Dr Niranjan Shah — were felicitated on the occasion. In his remarks, Dr Barai discussed how the Indian community can complement the efforts of the Indian government for the welfare of the community and for further strengthening partnership with the US.

Mohammed Yusuf, father of Mohammed Akbar who became victim of gun violence in Chicago on December 6; Ishak Vohra, father of Arshad Vohra, a 19-year Indian student who was shot dead in a robbery attempt on December 28 and Muzaffar Hussain, son of Bakar Sayyed who was shot in the same incident on December 28 were also present during the event. They praised the Consulate for its quick efforts in reaching out to the victims of the violence and their family members during critical times.

The Consulate also celebrated the Vishava Hindi Diwas after the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas. Some prominent Hindi poets of Chicago area recited their poems on the occasion, highlighting the sentiments of migrant Indians. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was also celebrated at the Indian Consulate in New York over the weekend.

