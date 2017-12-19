Possibility of Nuclear war cannot be ruled out, says Pak NSA Janjua

A file picture of Janjua with Owen Jenkins, former British Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (Image Source: Twitter) A file picture of Janjua with Owen Jenkins, former British Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (Image Source: Twitter)

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Monday warned the stability of South Asia was hanging in a delicate balance and the possibility of a nuclear war cannot be ruled out. He accused the US of conspiring against the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with India, The Express Tribune reported.

“The stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance, and the possibility of nuclear war cannot be ruled out,” Janjua said in his address to a seminar on national security in Islamabad.

Janjua claimed India has been stockpiling a range of dangerous weapons and threatens Pakistan continuously of conventional warfare. He blamed his country’s support for the US in the region for the rise of terrorism and accused Washington of blaming Pakistan for its failures. “As the Taliban grow stronger in Afghanistan, America has started to shift the blame for its failures in the country onto Pakistan,” he said.

Janjua accused the US of conspiring against the CPEC along with India as part of its policy to counter Chinese influence in South Asia. “The US has given India role in Afghanistan’s political process, giving New Delhi priority over Islamabad, and has opposed the CPEC,” Janjua said. The nearly $50 billion CPEC, a flagship project of China’s prestigious One Belt One Road (OBOR), passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It links China’s restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s southern Balochistan province.

“The US-India alliance has an identical stance on the Kashmir issue, and America frequently gives India preference over Pakistan,” Janjua said. He said Pakistan encountered the menace of terrorism only after it started supporting the operations of US-led forces in Afghanistan. “Pakistan has been battling with security problems for the past forty years. Peace in Afghanistan remains our top priority,” he said.

Janjua had last month accused India of creating a “two-front situation” for Pakistan. He had warned such a policy would be detrimental for regional peace and stability. Janjua had insisted that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan. He added they were under stress due to involvement of India which wants to create a “two front situation” for Pakistan.

“India is self-seeking a two front situation which does not auger well for the region. All major powers of the world need to play their role in keeping the region stable and balanced,” he had said. The National Security Advisor had that for “regional peace and stability, it is imperative for both the countries to engage with each and resolve their disputes”. He said Pakistan and India should resolve their disputes for the sake of better future.

