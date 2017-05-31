Positive changes in international politics may resolve Kashmir issue: Pakistan

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said on Wednesday that there were chances of some “positive changes” in the international politics which may result in resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues. The President said this while talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India Sohail Mahmood at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidency Palace) in Islamabad. He directed Mahmood to appraise the international community about the stance and concerns of Pakistan and also advised him to highlight Pakistan’s stance on water disputes at the global level.

He expressed optimism that there were chances of some “positive changes in the international politics which may result in the resolution of the issues of Kashmir and Palestine according to the wishes of their people”. However, Hussain did not elaborate on what he meant by some positive changes in international politics. He also said that Pakistan sought friendly relations with all neighbours, including India, on the basis of equality for peace in the region.

Hussain said friendly relations between Pakistan and India were imperative for peace, security and economic development of the region. “We want to solve all of the problems through dialogue including the core issue of Kashmir. India is violating the resolutions of the United Nations which is further complicating the issues,” he alleged. Hussain said the international community and human rights organisations should take notice of “Indian brutalities” and “gross” human rights violations in Kashmir.

“The President stated that the diplomatic community should be apprised about the Indian brutalities in Kashmir. He further said that the world is getting aware of the situation in Kashmir but there is a need to further highlight this issue,” his office said in a statement. Hussain alleged that Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav was involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan which is condemnable. Pakistan’s new envoy is meeting top leadership before leaving for India to take up his responsibilities. On Tuesday, he had a meeting with interior minister Nisar Ali Khan.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App