Portugal: At least 6 dead, two missing in firework factory blast

An explosion at a fireworks factory in northern Portugal left at least six people dead, with two others missing, a top interior ministry official said on Tuesday, revising higher an earlier toll.

Authorities were still probing the cause of the blaze and working to identify the bodies, said Jorge Gomes, a deputy minister in the interior ministry. More than 100 firefighters were dispatched to battle the fire sparked by the explosion late Tuesday at the factory in the town of Lamego.

Firefighting officials had previously said there was little chance of finding more survivors among the eight people in the building at the time of the explosion. Local media reported that the owner of the factory and his daughter were among the victims.

