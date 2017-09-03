Only in Express
Pope prays for those afflicted by floods in US, Asia

Pope Francis also renewed his "spiritual closeness" to those in southern Asia still suffering from the consequences of recent extensive flooding there.

By: AP | Vatican City | Published:September 3, 2017 7:48 pm
Pope Francis has prayed for those afflicted by floods in Texas, Louisiana and southern Asia. Addressing faithful in St. Peter’s Square, Francis on Sunday prayed for comfort for the US communities hit by a hurricane and “exceptional rains.” Francis said he was joining in the suffering of residents of Texas and Louisiana and cited the “victims, thousands of homeless and the enormous property damage.”

He said he was praying to Mary, Jesus’ mother, “the consoler of the afflicted,” so that God grants “the grace of comfort for our brothers who have been sorely tried.” He also renewed his “spiritual closeness” to those in southern Asia still suffering from the consequences of recent extensive flooding there.

  1. S
    Sheik Mohamed
    Sep 3, 2017 at 8:25 pm
    Let us join in his prayer.
  2. C
    Chandu Shah
    Sep 3, 2017 at 7:58 pm
    Does the pope know that there have been floods in a large part of South Asia
