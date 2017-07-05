Poll finds more adults in US trust CNN compared to Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump US President Donald Trump

Days after US President Donald Trump hit out at news channel CNN calling it ‘Fraud News Network’ and put out a meme video on Twitter, an online survey has found that more adult Americans actually trust the news network compared to Trump.

According to reports from US media, out of those who voted, 50 per cent said that they trusted CNN while 43 per cent said they trusted Donald Trump. A total of 4,965 people had voted in the survey between June 29 and July 3. The margin of error for the poll is set at 2.5 points plus and minus.

The poll was conducted by SurveyMonkey. “The fight… between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies,” SurveyMonkey’s Jon Cohen was quoted as saying by Axios.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the voting trends varied between Democrats and Republicans. Among Democrats, 5 per cent voted in favour of Trump and 91 per cent for CNN. On the other hand, 89 per cent Republicans voted for Trump and only 9 per cent for CNN.

Among the independents, 40 per cent supported Trump and 55 per cent supported CNN. Ever since Trump became the President of United States, the relationship between his administration and the media has been sour. He has been criticized for trying to muzzle the press freedom and also making fun of a disabled journalist in the past.

As per the survey, the voters also showed more trust in other news networks like NYT, WaPo, ABC, CBS, etc.

