Polish PM Beata Szydlo to remain in hospital for next several days

FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime minister Beata Szydlo speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw, Poland February 7, 2017. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files)

Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is recovering quickly from last week’s car crash, but she will remain in hospital for the next several days, the government’s spokesman said on Monday.

Szydlo was hurt when her car struck a tree in a crash in southern Poland on Friday and was flown to a hospital in Warsaw. Very few details about her condition have been made public.

The government’s spokesman, Rafal Bochenek, read a doctors’ statement saying her injuries have not required any surgeries. “The nature of the injuries and the progress in treatment and rehabilitation promise a quick recovery,” Bochenek said. Szydlo will skip Tuesday’s scheduled government meeting and will remain “for observation” for the next several days.