Polish couple killed in Manchester attack: Minister

A woman stands next to flowers offered for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24 2017. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A woman stands next to flowers offered for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24 2017. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A Polish couple living in Britain were among the 22 victims of the suicide attack on a pop concert in Manchester, Poland’s foreign minister said today. “The parents went to pick up their daughters after the concert and unfortunately this morning we received news that they did not survive the explosion,” Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told the commercial RMF Radio station.

Polish media identified the couple as Angelika and Marcin Klis, quoting social media posts by family members who began searching for them after they went missing on Monday night. Waszczykowski also confirmed that a third Polish national was injured.

“He is also the father of a family that attended the concert, luckily he is in hospital following a serious operation but everything suggests he will live,” Waszczykowski said.

British authorities have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent, as the perpetrator behind the attack, for which the Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now