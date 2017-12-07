Top Stories
  Poland's top politicians meeting over government future

By: AP | Warsaw | Published: December 7, 2017 4:19 pm
poland, poland government, Poland government meeting, Szydlo government, world news, Indian Express news Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks at the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit at his office in Warsaw, Poland May 25, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)
Poland’s president is meeting with leading members of the government amid mounting speculation that Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is to be replaced.

Though Szydlo’s government is riding high in opinion polls, ruling Law and Justice head Jaroslaw Kaczynski is thought to be advocating a change.

On Thursday, party leaders were scheduled to hold a meeting over a government reshuffle.

Before the meeting with President Andrzej Duda, Szydlo addressed lawmakers and said her government represented the interests of ordinary Poles well.

Also on Thursday, the lawmakers were to vote on an opposition motion to oust the government. The motion is expected to fail.

