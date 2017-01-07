Poland: Cold snap kills 10 in two days

Faithfull attend a Three Wise Men procession during Epiphany celebrations on a cold sunny day with the temperature reaching minus 12 degree Celsius (10.4 degree Fahrenheit), in Warsaw, Poland, Friday. (Source: AP/PTI) Faithfull attend a Three Wise Men procession during Epiphany celebrations on a cold sunny day with the temperature reaching minus 12 degree Celsius (10.4 degree Fahrenheit), in Warsaw, Poland, Friday. (Source: AP/PTI)

Ten people have died in two days in Poland in a snap coldwave that is expected to continue this weekend, the authorities said on Saturday. “Seven people died on Friday in what was the deadliest day this winter,” said spokeswoman Bozena Wysocka from the government centre for security (RCB).

“We recorded three other victims the previous day,” she said. “This takes to 53 the number of hypothermia victims since November 1.” The cold snap saw temperatures plunge to well under freezing conditions in some regions, with minus 14 degrees Celsius (seven degrees Fahrenheit) forecast on Saturday.

Authorities expect the toll to rise as weather conditions are set to remain unchanged this weekend. Police have asked people to aid those risking hypothermia, especially the homeless. The last winter in Poland was unusually mild but claimed 77 lives in the nation of 38 million, compared to 78 in 2013-2014 and 177 in 2012-2013.