PM Shinzo Abe to tell Trump Japan’s stance on abductions by North Korea

North Korea admitted in 2002 it had kidnapped 13 Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s to train spies, and five of them returned to Japan.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: March 30, 2018 2:38 pm
japan pm, shinzo abe, donald trump, north korea abductions, kidnappings, world news, indian express Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP/Files)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he would explain Japan’s stance on the North Korean abduction of Japanese citizens in a meeting with US President Donald Trump. “I plan to visit the Unites States next month and have a summit meeting with President Trump and discuss the North Korean situation,” Abe said. “In particular I would like to explain Japan’s stance on the abduction issue,” he said during a meeting with family members of those abducted by North Korea decades ago. North Korea admitted in 2002 it had kidnapped 13 Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s to train spies, and five of them returned to Japan. Tokyo suspects that hundreds more may have been taken.

