Pakistan: PM Nawaz Sharif urges religious scholars to spread message of peace

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday urged religious scholars to help the state eradicate terrorism from the country and promote peace and tolerance. “In Pakistan and in the world, hate is being spread in the name of Islam. It is the responsibility of religious scholars to free the name of Islam from terrorists,” The Dawn quoted Sharif as saying while addressing a seminar.

Sharif also claimed his government had brought the political leadership, the Army and police together, and that the Pakistan’s fight against terrorism had brought peace in the country for the most part.

“However, terror incidents continue to happen sporadically. We need religious leaders to come together and help the state eliminate terrorism in this final battle,” he added.

Speaking about the chaos spread by what he termed incorrect interpretations of Islam, the PM urged the scholars present to disseminate the “real narrative of peace” through religious seminaries and reject the narratives that preach secular hate and the “distorted concept” of jihad. He also stressed that religious leaders should preach tolerance.