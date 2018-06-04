China welcomes PM Modi’s ‘positive remarks’ on Sino-Indian relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. (AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. (AP)

China on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in Singapore that the two countries have shown maturity and wisdom in resolving issues and ensuring a peaceful border. Terming the statement as “positive”, China said it “highly appreciated” the “positive remarks” by the Indian leader.

“We have noted the positive remark made by Modi about China-India relations. We highly appreciate it,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

While delivering the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday, PM Modi had said, “Asia and the world will have a better future if India and China worked together in trust and confidence.”

Hua recalled the recently held informal meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan in Beijing and said the two nations had come to an agreement on several issues during this period.

“In April this year, Xi held an informal meeting with Modi. They had in-depth exchange of views in international landscape and bilateral relations and reached consensus on many issues,” the spokesperson said.

Hua added, “The two sides agreed to adopt a mature and wise way to handle differences. China is willing to work with the Indian side to maintain the positive momentum of the development of the bilateral relations, to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle differences and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border areas. This takes India-China relations forward.”

Modi and Xi are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit at Qingdao in June 9 and 10.

