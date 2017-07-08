PM Narendra Modi has a namesake in Israel, called Modi’in Maccabim Re’ut

PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Holocaust victims at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. As leaders were required to wear Kippah, a brimless cap, inside the Yad Vashem, Modi chose to wear the Himachal cap (Pahari topi) during the remembrance ceremony for the Holocaust victims. PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Holocaust victims at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. As leaders were required to wear Kippah, a brimless cap, inside the Yad Vashem, Modi chose to wear the Himachal cap (Pahari topi) during the remembrance ceremony for the Holocaust victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a namesake in Israel — a young town that seeks to emerge as the “City of the Future”. Modi’in Maccabim Re’ut is a modern city, located in central Israel, about 35 km south-east of the capital, Tel Aviv.

“It is a young city which is growing very fast with a youthful population,” says Rabbi Akiva, who has been living in India for six years now.

He said he had visited Modi’in a few years before he moved to India.

“Though the city’s nomenclature has no connection with Modi, the coincidence is amusing,” he told PTI.

In a lighter vein, Akiva said the “in” in the name of the town could stand for India. The rabbi also said Israelis were “happy” about Modi’s visit to their country, the first by an Indian prime minister.

Modi wrapped up his three-day visit to Israel Friday. Modi’in was not on his itinerary, with the prime minister visiting Tel Aviv and Haifa. According to the official website of Modi’in, the cornerstone of which was laid in 1993, it is the “City of the Future”.

“The city was named after the ancient city of Modi’in, the home of the Hashmonaim, the dynasty that personified the glorious heritage and heroism of Israel,” it says.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App