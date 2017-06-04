London terror attack: PM Narendra Modi expresses shock, condemns it

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences. (Source: Reuters/File) PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences. (Source: Reuters/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the “shocking” attack in London which left at least six dead. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “Attacks in London are shocking and anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased and prayers with the injured.” Metropolitan Police shot dead three attackers after they mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people at the Borough Market.

Following the attack, British PM Theresa May has called an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday that will be attended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan. In a statement released on Facebook, Khan said he would be a part of the meeting and condemned the London attacks in the strongest of terms.

According to reports, three armed men rammed a van on the London Bridge knocking off several pedestrians. The van then proceeded towards the nearby Borough area. Jumping out of the van, the armed attackers then stabbed civilians. Police said they were treating the attack as a terror incident and added that the attackers were wearing hoax explosive vests. This is the third terror attack in UK since March.

Earlier in May, PM Modi had dialled his British counterpart Theresa May to offer his condolences after the Manchester attack that killed 22 people. “They agreed the UK and India would continue to cooperate closely on counter-terrorism, including aviation security and countering online radicalisation,” Downing Street had said in a statement.

