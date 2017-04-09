PM Narendra Modi condemns attacks in Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight condemned the attacks in Egypt in which at least 45 people were killed.

“Deeply pained by the attacks in Egypt. We condemn these attacks. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” he tweeted.

At least 45 people were killed and nearly 120 others injured in powerful blasts in two churches packed with worshippers celebrating Palm Sunday in Egypt’s Tanta and Alexandria cities, the deadliest attacks on the minority Coptic Christians in recent years.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the twin attacks on churches on Palm Sunday, one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now