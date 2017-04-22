PM Modi condemns ‘cowardly terror attack’ on Afghan army base

Afghan soldiers stand guard at the gate of a military compound after an attack by gunmen in Mazar-e- Sharif province north of kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo) Afghan soldiers stand guard at the gate of a military compound after an attack by gunmen in Mazar-e- Sharif province north of kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the attack in Afghanistan which killed more than 50 Afghan soldiers. “Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Mazar-i-sharif. Our prayers and condolences to the familes who lost loved ones,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban attacked an army base near the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The attack, which lasted several hours, was launched near a mosque on the base in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, as soldiers were leaving for Friday prayers, army spokesman Nasratullah Jamshidi said.

Two military vehicles with six ‘attackers’ told the guards at the gate that they were carrying wounded soldiers and needed to enter the mosque urgently. Once inside, they opened fire on the soldiers with rocket-propelled grenades and guns.One attacker was killed and five others were arrested, Jamshidi said.

The west back government in Afghanistan had German and other foreign soldiers based in the Mazar-i-Sharif. They also included 70 soldiers who advise the corps headquarters as part of a NATO-led multinational mission that is aimed at advising and training the Afghan security forces. The base which was attacked is the headquarters for the Afghan National Army’s 209th Corps which is responsible for a major part of northern Afghanistan including the Kunduz province which has seen heavy fighting.

With inputs from Reuters

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd